Madison Stalker Is the Bubbliest 'Below Deck' Stew We've Ever Seen

We are overjoyed at the success that the Below Deck franchise is enjoying, which has become so huge that Bravo has added a third show to the family, and this one is more riveting and exciting than anything we've seen before.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht trades in the motor yacht for a luxury sailing experience with Captain Glenn Shepard at its head. This time around, they're following the winds of Corfu, Greece.

"When the sails are up, the crew's already difficult job gets tougher as they must contend with maneuvering the sails in high winds and adapting to to the steep tilt of the boat, all while troubleshooting the needs of the guests and any issues that may arise," reads the show's official description.