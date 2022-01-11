Here's Everything We Know so Far About Bravo's Spinoff 'Below Deck Down Under'

Below Deck is taking the show's sailing fans to Australia for the first time. The spinoff promises to give its viewers the same Below Deck experience, only this time around with some added Aussie charm — and will boast the country's stunning natural landscapes, crazy guests, and beautiful people.

The show will not be televised on Bravo like its other shows but instead will be on NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock. So, when will the new show premiere on Peacock?