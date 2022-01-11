Here's Everything We Know so Far About Bravo's Spinoff 'Below Deck Down Under'By Toni Sutton
Jan. 11 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Since the summer of 2013, the reality series Below Deck has been documenting the lives of superyacht crew members as they work aboard a luxury charter yacht. From demanding requests from guests to fires in the galley, the hit reality television show has pulled back the curtain and given audiences a view on the private lives of these charters and the crews that work on them. Over the years, the franchise has launched multiple spinoffs such as Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
Chartered Below Deck yachts have been filmed in amazing locations like the Bahamas, Greece, Thailand, and Tahiti, to name a few. Now crews are saying ahoy to Australia in a new spinoff series, Below Deck Down Under. The Peacock series will highlight the upstairs/downstairs of a real working superyacht in Australia and follow yachties working hard and playing hard while sailing all over the continent. Also showcased will be an additional rare challenge for the crew.
Guests will anticipate an adventure not just on the water but also underwater, with activities such as scuba diving at some of the main attractions offered in the region. There’s sure to be drama and fun times on the high seas on Below Deck Down Under. Keep reading to find out all we know, from when the spinoff will air, to who will make up the crew on the show, and more.
What is the premiere date of spinoff series 'Below Deck Down Under'?
Below Deck is taking the show's sailing fans to Australia for the first time. The spinoff promises to give its viewers the same Below Deck experience, only this time around with some added Aussie charm — and will boast the country's stunning natural landscapes, crazy guests, and beautiful people.
The show will not be televised on Bravo like its other shows but instead will be on NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock. So, when will the new show premiere on Peacock?
There has not been an announcement of when the premiere date is. However, in a fan subreddit discussion group on all the Below Deck shows, one user posted a photo of a promotional poster in Sydney, Australia, and the sign states that the new series will premiere on Jan. 28 on a platform called Hayu.
It would make sense for the spinoff to debut on Peacock here in the U.S. on the same date.
Fans should expect to see the new crew set sail in the Whitsunday Islands, a cluster of islands located between the northeast coast of Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef.
Noah Samton, senior vice president of current production for Bravo, said about Down Under (per Vanity Fair), "Not only is it down under in terms of being in Australia but a lot of the show is literally being filmed underneath the water in the sea paradise that is the Great Barrier Reef."
He went on to say, "There's a lot of diving, scuba diving, snorkeling, spearfishing, and the cast actually gets involved in a lot of the diving excursions."
Rod Aissa, EVP of unscripted, documentary, and lifestyle content at NBCUniversal, recently told Deadline that he considers Below Deck a "perfect" reality series and that it was looking at spinoffs for the streamer, so that's how it landed at Peacock.
We can't wait until it begins, and hopefully, it will start airing on Jan. 28.
Here's what we know about the cast of 'Below Deck Down Under' so far.
Even though the series appears to be airing soon on Peackcock, a lot about the new series is still yet unknown. An official list of the crew members for the spinoff has not been made public. However, we know that rumors have been swirling around that Chef Leon Walker could potentially be on the cast for the upcoming Below Deck spinoff. The So Dramatic! podcast posted a picture of Leon on its Instagram page, claiming that he had been seen in the area.
We don't know how much fans would appreciate seeing the Season 3 castmate since he made a habit of ignoring the preferences of the charter guests and would consistently create bland and unappealing dishes.
It will be interesting to see if any of the fans' favorite Australian crew members will join the series since it is filming in their country. We definitely know that Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med wouldn't be seen since she's a happy new mom.
Audiences could potentially see Ashling Lorger or Francesca Rubi return, or even fan-favorite Aesha Scott. Viewers would totally love to see them all together working on the yacht, and it would easily make the spinoff a complete success.