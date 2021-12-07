Captain Sandy Yawn on Her Future With 'Below Deck Mediterranean' (EXCLUSIVE)

When Captain Sandy Yawn made her reality TV debut on Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean in 2017, she made history as the first (and only) female captain to be featured in the popular Bravo franchise.

Over the years, Captain Sandy has been mentoring her crew members while also navigating mega-yachts on the Mediterranean Sea. As someone who is known for her position as a leader in an often-intense environment, Captain Sandy is now preparing for another role — as the headliner for her upcoming national Lead-Her-Ship Tour.