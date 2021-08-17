'Below Deck Med' Deckhand Lloyd Spencer Still Being Tight-Lipped About His Injury

After the midseason preview dropped, fans are worried for the deckhand. So, what's wrong with Lloyd? He appears to be seriously ill and needs to go to the hospital. So, what happened? Here's what we know.

Fans are enjoying getting to know the Season 6 cast of Below Deck Mediterranean , and one specific deckhand has been capturing the attention of fans. Lloyd Spencer has given viewers giggles, honest heart discussions, and a scare, too.

What's wrong with Lloyd on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'?

Fans of the show have likely already seen the season trailer where Malia White and Captain Sandy have an argument that seems to involve Lloyd. Fans can see that something happens to Lloyd while on the ship, but it's not super clear what that is. "It's an incident report, Malia," Sandy says to Malia, who adds that she's not a chief officer. "I don't give a f--k," the captain says back. "You should have come to me when he was hurt."

Source: Bravo

Then we see Lloyd vomiting and complaining of chest pains. Next, Sandy says his "blood pressure is high" and pushes the idea that Lloyd "needs to go to the hospital." Whatever happened to Lloyd looks dramatic in the trailer, so much that his dad was freaked out when he saw it.

"I didn't tell my dad about it, and then he watched the trailer," Lloyd previously admitted to Distractify. "It scared the living daylights out of him. He was like, 'Bloody hell, boy, I didn't know anything about this!'" But it doesn't sound like he's ready to spill the beans on what happens until it airs, which will occur this season. However, he assures fans that he is "absolutely fine now" after the injury, confirming that the injury happened while on the boat.

Following the midseason trailer being dropped, it appears that the injury is set to come soon — and the trailer even hints that Lloyd may need to leave his station. But considering that he's doing OK today, hopefully, he wasn't away from Below Deck Med too long.

"It was a situation that happened while I was on board," he told Distractify, "but when you watch it, you'll see it, but I'm absolutely fine now." The injury isn't the only surprise for Lloyd this season.

Source: Bravo