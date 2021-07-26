Lexi Wilson Says She's "Quitting This Boat" on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6

While gossip sessions, boatmances, and arguments during nights out are expected on each season of Below Deck Mediterranean, there's one thing that is almost never tolerated: physical altercations. Since Season 6 of the superyacht reality series premiered in June 2021, the main sources of drama have been the chef, Mathew Shea, and second steward and former Miss Universe Bahamas, Lexi Wilson.

Mathew struggled to get confident in the galley, and a knee injury and his anxiety almost ended his season before it began. Lexi, on the other hand, has been grieving the death of her father, and she's already butted heads with the chef and showed off her extensive burn list. Though Lexi and Mat seemed to quash their issues with one another the two are headed toward even rougher waters on the July 26 episode, "Ship Happens."

In a teaser shared ahead of the episode (it aired a week early for Peacock subscribers), Lexi is seen shoving Mzi "Zee" Dempers, while Mat appears to quit the boat. Fans expect at least one dramatic firing or exit each season, but there may be two intense departures on the horizon for the Lady Michelle crew. Does Lexi get fired from Below Deck Mediterranean?

Does Lexi Wilson get fired from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6? After the charter featuring primary guest Roy Orbison Jr., the Lady Michelle crew members celebrate a night off with an alcohol-fueled dinner out, and then with a party on the boat. According to Cinemablend, Lexi first gets into an argument with bosun Malia White over the check at dinner. Once the crew returns to the yacht, Lexi has a few disagreements in the hot tub. Following an interaction with deckhand Lloyd Spencer and another issue with Malia, Lexi then gets into it with Zee in the galley. "You're being a kiss a--," she tells the green deckhand. "F--k off." Lexi then appears to shove Zee, which had some viewers calling for her to get fired. After all, multiple yachties have been let go for much less on each Below Deck show, and physical violence is often not tolerated on reality TV programs. However, the second steward may leave the yacht before a decision can be made about her termination.