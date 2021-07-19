Roy Orbison Jr. and His Family Make Their Return to 'Below Deck Med'

From the moment the first trailer of Season 6 of Below Deck Med dropped on Bravo, viewers knew they'd be in for a treat. Getting to see the Mediterranean through the eyes of the Lady Michelle crew has so far proven stressful, dramatic, and rewarding, which is what keeps rapt audiences tuning back to the reality series week after week.

So, what's there to know about Roy Orbison Jr. and his kids? Keep reading!

But aside from the crew and their antics, viewers also have some fabulous charters to look forward to. The franchise has already seen visits from celebs like Johnny Damon, The Queen of Versailles , and Jemele Hill, and July 19's episode is about to see the return from another Below Deck Med favorite: Roy Orbison Jr. and his amazing family.

Who are Roy Orbison Jr. and his kids?

We first met Roy Orbison Jr., his wife Asa Hallgreen, and their kids in Season 5, when the famous family was joined by Ace of Base's Ulf Ekberg for a truly unforgettable musical charter. Roy Jr. is the son of the late great Roy Orbison, who wrote "Only the Lonely" and the beloved "Crying."

Like his father, Roy Jr. has also dedicated his career to music and works as a musician and record producer. He's so well connected in the world of rock 'n roll that his 2017 wedding to Asa was officiated by his best friend, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Roy Jr. and Asa have two kids who they take on their luxurious yacht vacations: Roy Orbison III, 5, and Bo, 3. And the couple's kids are big Below Deck fans. "My little son, Roy III, when he met her, he went, 'There's Captain Sandy!'" Roy revealed to The Daily Dish after the family's Season 5 appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Roy too is a big fan of the Bravo series. "I knew a little bit about it because I'm a big fan of the show," he said, "so you know, I knew Captain Sandy was great." "I was almost embarrassed that we were kind of fans," he continued. "I was nervous in general because it's a big show, but I really trusted [Sandy]. I trusted my babies to this staff and this crew, so they didn't make me feel nervous, and we had a lot of fun."