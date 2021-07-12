'Below Deck Med's' Lloyd Spencer Assures Fans He's "Absolutely Fine" Post-Injury (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicholas-Cage-slash-Mario-lookalike Lloyd Spencer has given viewers more than a few chuckles in the Below Deck Med episodes we've seen so far, and provided even more laughs in an exclusive chat with Distractify he was gracious enough to have while working aboard a boat that does search-and-rescue for refugees.

We're still getting to know the new crew of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, but one deckhand in particular has already made us laugh way more than the rest.

During our conversation, Lloyd spoke about his background in the maritime industry, teased a few injuries, and revealed his favorite charter. Keep reading to learn more about our new favorite deckie!

Despite Lloyd's years of maritime work, there was one thing about boats that he learned by watching Below Deck, much like the rest of us. "I watched a couple of episodes before I flew out to Barcelona to start day-working," he revealed to us exclusively. "I learned one thing: what a shackle was for the anchor. Other than that, it was a little bit different from how it was when I got on board."

Lloyd has also worked as a first mate on a rescue boat, training people with varying degrees of experience, some of whom had never even set foot on a boat.

Lloyd might have been "fairly green on a boat [the] size" of superyacht Lady Michelle, but Below Deck Med Season 6 is far from the first time he's worked at sea. In fact, Lloyd arrived on the Bravo show with "two and a half years working in the maritime industry and then just under a year working on superyachts," but said his work on superyachts was "much more on the engineering side."

Lloyd teases a 'Below Deck Med' injury.

As Bravo fans saw in this season's trailer, Captain Sandy and bosun Malia have an intense confrontation surrounding an injury that seems to involve Lloyd. "It's an incident report, Malia," Sandy says to Malia, who replies that she's not a chief officer. "I don't give a f--k," the captain claps back. "You should have come to me when he was hurt."

The same trailer shows Lloyd vomiting and with chest pains, and cuts to Sandy saying his "blood pressure is really high," and that "he needs to go to the hospital." While Lloyd didn't get too detailed about the events that led up to the incident, he assured Distractify that he's "absolutely fine now." "It was a situation that happened while I was on board, but when you watch it, you'll see it, but I'm absolutely fine now," he said.

While he seems in good health and high spirits, there was one person who was upset to learn of the incident in the series trailer. "I didn't tell my dad about it and then he watched the trailer," Lloyd admitted. He said, "It scared the living daylights out of him." "He was like, 'Bloody hell, boy, I didn't know anything about this!'" the deckhand shared.

When speaking about whether that injury was the only one to take place aboard Lady Michelle, the lazy Susan game that viewers get to see in the trailer came up. "The poor lazy Susan is normally just sat in the middle of the table," Lloyd explained, "and one night, someone decided to test out how well-made the lazy Susan was."

