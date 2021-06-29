Will Fans of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' See Hindrigo Kiko Lorran in Season 6?

One spinoff to Bravo's Below Deck is Below Deck Mediterranean , which follows the lives of yachties aboard a superyacht as it cruises the high seas. Throughout the five seasons that the reality television show has aired, Below Deck Med has featured several locations — including Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, and Spain. Last season, the show was filmed in Greece with chef Hindrigo 'Kiko' Lorran , who had some ups and downs as he cooked for high-profile guests.

Season 6 is here, and Captain Sandy Yawn is back to lead the motor yacht Lady Michelle, which will sail around Croatia's stunning waters. As expected, this season will have plenty of demanding guests and colleague issues. In a YouTube chat with The Daily Dish , Captain Sandy discussed the new season and teased, "I think the viewers will really like what we have. A great diverse crew and I'm very excited to be a part of it."

She went on to say, "So, for me, it was such a wonderful experience. It was actually amazing."

Fans are excited for all the crazy hijinks, romantic escapades, and drama that will go on in the new season and will be welcomed with some familiar and brand-new faces. Fans of the series have been wondering if one particular cast member will be back on the yacht. Unfortunately, Chef Kiko will not be returning on Below Deck Med. Keep reading to find out what happened to him.