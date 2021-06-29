Will Fans of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' See Hindrigo Kiko Lorran in Season 6?By Toni Sutton
Jun. 28 2021, Published 8:47 p.m. ET
One spinoff to Bravo's Below Deck is Below Deck Mediterranean, which follows the lives of yachties aboard a superyacht as it cruises the high seas. Throughout the five seasons that the reality television show has aired, Below Deck Med has featured several locations — including Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, and Spain. Last season, the show was filmed in Greece with chef Hindrigo 'Kiko' Lorran, who had some ups and downs as he cooked for high-profile guests.
Season 6 is here, and Captain Sandy Yawn is back to lead the motor yacht Lady Michelle, which will sail around Croatia's stunning waters. As expected, this season will have plenty of demanding guests and colleague issues. In a YouTube chat with The Daily Dish, Captain Sandy discussed the new season and teased, "I think the viewers will really like what we have. A great diverse crew and I'm very excited to be a part of it."
She went on to say, "So, for me, it was such a wonderful experience. It was actually amazing."
Fans are excited for all the crazy hijinks, romantic escapades, and drama that will go on in the new season and will be welcomed with some familiar and brand-new faces. Fans of the series have been wondering if one particular cast member will be back on the yacht. Unfortunately, Chef Kiko will not be returning on Below Deck Med. Keep reading to find out what happened to him.
What happened to Chef Kiko from 'Below Deck Med'?
Audiences were introduced to Kiko in Season 5 of Below Deck Med. He was very likable and didn’t have much drama on the show. He even was able to develop close relationships with his crew members, especially chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Even though Kiko was friendly with everyone on board, unfortunately, his cooking wasn’t up to par, according to Captain Sandy. The dishes that Kiko made were never dazzling and completely flopped when it came to Vegas Night on the boat.
Along with Hannah Ferrier, he decided that they would make fried dishes for the meal that evening, which totally backfired. Captain Sandy was furious that the dinner was a disaster, and not long after the charter was complete, Kiko left. The chef felt that it was time for him to leave the Wellington because he didn’t think there was any pleasing Captain Sandy.
As reported by CheatSheet, Captain Sandy addressed what happened to Kiko on Below Deck Med and said, "I never said he was fired. Our beloved chef is not a failure. He fell forward to one step closer to his goal. He was in way over his head. He tried. We all supported him." Since leaving Below Deck Med, Kiko has been doing great things and is still following his culinary dreams.
In a zoom interview with Decider, he shared, "Right now, I just arrived in Martinique. I’m working on a catamaran, which is going to do a round trip around the world for two years." Kiko is not only cooking on the boat, but he is learning how to work as part of the crew on the catamaran.
He also said, "They are giving me tips. Because I really like to be part of the crew, not just in the galley. Sailing, it’s amazing."
Kiko will definitely be missed by fans of Below Deck Med in Season 6. Catch new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.