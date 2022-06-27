Meet the Cast of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 (and Follow Them on Instagram!)

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 wraps up with a reunion on June 27, fans of the Below Deck franchise will be thrilled to find out that a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to debut on Bravo on July 11 (episodes will drop a week early on Peacock).

Longtime star Captain Sandy Yawn is back on the show, and she's joined by Season 6 deckhand, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, on the mega yacht Home. The rest of the crew is new, but, based on the teaser trailer, it won't take long for them to become acquainted with one another.