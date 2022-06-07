'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 Is Ending –– When Is the Finale?
Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been filled with endless moments of drama and fun. All the crew members who have been working aboard the Parsifal III have created deep connections and friendships with each other.
Several crew members have even jumped into romantic relationships along the way. Now, people are curious to know when the finale of Season 3 will be airing. Here’s what fans of the show should know.
When is the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 finale?
Below Deck is the original reality TV show that captivated audiences everywhere. Typical seasons of the OG show lasted for about 14 to 16 episodes each.
The length of each season would depend on how successful episodes were along the way and how much footage was considered necessary to showcase. Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht surpassed that usual range by releasing 17 episodes.
The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended up snagging 16 episodes, falling one episode short of the first. According to Monsters and Critics, it’s looking like Season 3 will be following the same pattern as Season 2 with 16 episodes. This means the finale of Season 3 will land on television on June 13, 2022.
Will there be a Season 3 reunion for 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?
Seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht both got reunion episodes, which means Season 3 will most definitely also get the same treatment.
The reunion episode will give members of the Parsifal III a chance to discuss everything that happened throughout the course of time they spent filming. They’ll be able to sit down with none other than Andy Cohen, who will ask them deep questions about everything that went down on the yacht.
As of now, it’s unclear whether or not the reunion will be hosted in-person or virtually. The reunion of Selling Sunset Season 5 took place in person, allowing all the most famous real estate agents from the Los Angeles area to hash things out face-to-face –– minus Christine Quinn, of course.
The reunion for Too Hot to Handle Season 3, on the other hand, ended up being totally virtual with everyone discussing their time on the show via video chat.
Since reunion episodes for different reality shows are being hosted in both ways, it’s unclear which direction Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 will go when it comes time to make the reunion happen. What we do know is that there are going to be a lot of interesting topics to cover from crew members who’ve been spending a lot of time out on the water.
One of the biggest subjects that will undoubtedly be covered is Gary King's relationship status, along with all the drama that unfolded surrounding his love life. The reunion will possibly air on June 20, 2022, based on the episode slot seen on the official IMDb page.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.