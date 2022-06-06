Who Is Colin MacRae Dating? Details on the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star
The reality show Below Deck Sailing Yacht quickly became a hit when it premiered in 2020. So far, it’s gone on for three seasons, telling the stories of a yacht crew working together to maintain a luxury ship from below deck.
Glenn Shepard is the captain of the ship and he loves making sure his employees are staying in line. Colin MacRae is one of the crew members from the show who’s been making waves on the job with his co-stars.
So, is Colin dating anyone right now?
Is Colin MacRae from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' dating anyone right now?
Per Sportskeeda, Colin went public with girlfriend Silvia Latini in January 2022 after around a year of dating.
But as of this writing, it seems that Colin's most recent post with Silvia was back in February 2022 — and Silvia's most recent post with Colin is from that same time. While they haven’t made any announcements about splitting up, it's unclear if the two are still together.
In 2019, Silvia — who hails from Italy — began working as a boat stewardess in Panama, per Sportskeeda; prior to that, she reportedly worked as a marketing manager at a car dealership in Italy, a consultant for another company, and a clerk at clothing store.
Here's what else fans should know about Colin MacRae and Silvia Latini.
Three months of working as a boat stewardess were all it took before Silvia crossed paths with Colin for the first time. As ScreenRant notes, when the two realized they had a lot in common in terms of traveling the world, Colin invited Sylvia to join his crew.
A quick scroll through his YouTube channel shows that she’s been comfortable showing up in many of his videos over the course of their relationship.
Has Colin MacRae publicly dated anyone else before Silvia Latini?
Interestingly enough, Colin's relationship with Silvia isn’t the first public relationship he’s had since becoming a reality TV star. Prior to his relationship with Silvia, he was confirmed to be dating another woman named Martina Alvarez. Colin and Martina clearly realized it wasn’t going to work when they called it quits in April 2021.
Unfortunately, there aren’t any more details readily available to the public in regards to why Colin and Martina didn’t work out.
New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.