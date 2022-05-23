Is Gary King Dating Anyone After 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3?

Though Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has featured a firing, an early exit, the addition of two new crew members mid-way through the season, and a dangerous anchor situation, much of the drama has centered around Gary King's romantic life.

When the First Mate joined the Parsifal III crew in Season 2, he got involved in a love triangle with Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba (all while he technically had a girlfriend off the boat). He vowed not to do the same on his sophomore season, but he ended up flirting with stews Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti, and he even kissed Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher in the hot tub.