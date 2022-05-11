'Below Deck Down Under' Bosun Jamie Shares Whether He Reconnected With Magda After Her Breakup (EXCLUSIVE)

The drama on the first season of Below Deck Down Under is quickly intensifying as chief stew Aesha Scott deals with gossiping between chef Ryan McKeown and third stew Magda Ziomek, as the deck team compensates for Benny Crawley's shortcomings, and as captain Jason Chambers and bosun Jamie Sayed continue to butt heads.

The bosun and the captain have a lot in common as native Australians and as longtime yachties, but they've failed to see eye-to-eye throughout the the series.