Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under.

While Below Deck Down Under is unique because it airs exclusively on Peacock in the United States, and because it is the first Below Deck series to film in Australia, the spin-off has all of the drama that fans of the franchise have grown to love (and to expect).

There are plenty of episodes left for viewers to see in the debut season as the nine M/Y Thalassa crew members cruise around the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area, but there's one storyline that many are desperate to see.