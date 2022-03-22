Follow the 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1 Cast on Instagram

The third spin-off in the Below Deck franchise has officially launched on Peacock and, for the first time ever, the luxury boat is based in Australia.

Below Deck Down Under follows the nine crew members on board M/Y Thalassa as they cater to guests while cruising around the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area in northeastern Australia.

Aside from chief stew Aesha Scott, the crew members are all new to the Below Deck world. As the yachties navigate reality TV fame, you may want to check them out on Instagram.