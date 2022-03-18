Culver Bradbury Is Bringing His Alter Ego to 'Below Deck Down Under'By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 18 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
The latest show to join the Below Deck franchise is Below Deck Down Under, which follows the crew members cruising around Australia's Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area aboard the luxury yacht, M/Y Thalassa.
Viewers are getting reacquainted with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott on the spin-off, and they're getting to know the rest of the crew members — who are all new to the Below Deck universe.
While Benny Crawley is contemplating his future on the boat after a few disagreements with his fellow crew members and a clogged toilet situation, one deckhand who is catching viewers' eyes (and who is staying under the radar) is Culver Bradbury. The American is working under Bosun Jamie Sayed on the deck team, and he's quickly showcasing his dependability and his skill on the boat.
'Below Deck Down Under' deckhand Culver Bradbury has an alter ego named Keith Stone.
The Below Deck Down Under star is one of three Americans on board for Season 1, and he grew up in Maryland.
As Culver shared on the show, he learned about teamwork from his days of playing lacrosse and football. He graduated from Jacksonville University with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science in 2013. Culver played lacrosse during his time at the university. He worked as a personal trainer afterwards, before he got into yachting.
On the Australian series, Culver also talked about how close he is to his parents (Cass and Kim) and to his older brother, Trey, and his younger sister, Teracina.
"I'm very close with my family..." Culver said in the third episode of the Peacock original. "The most important thing to me, at the end of the day, is my family."
When he's not working on boats (he is currently based in Florida) or spending time with his loved ones, Culver often dons a bleach-blond mullet wig as part of his alter ego, Keith Stone. Based on the teaser trailer for Below Deck Down Under, it looks like Keith will be making a cameo at some point in the show.
Here's to hoping that Culver will dress as his alter ego to twin at some point with Summer House star Kyle Cooke and his own blond mullet.
Who is Culver Bradbury dating? Does he have a girlfriend?
While Aesha and stew Magda Ziomek have been open about their boyfriends on the show, and Brittini Burton, Jamie Sayed, and Tumi Mhlongo have talked about being single, it is unclear at this time if Culver is coupled up.
It does not appear as if the 30-year-old Maryland native has posted with a potential significant other on his public Instagram feed, but he could be keeping the details of his personal life more private since he is now a reality star.
How will Culver fare on M/Y Thalassa? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under are available to stream on Peacock now. New episodes drop weekly, on Thursdays.