Culver Bradbury Is Bringing His Alter Ego to 'Below Deck Down Under'

The latest show to join the Below Deck franchise is Below Deck Down Under, which follows the crew members cruising around Australia's Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area aboard the luxury yacht, M/Y Thalassa.

Viewers are getting reacquainted with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott on the spin-off, and they're getting to know the rest of the crew members — who are all new to the Below Deck universe.