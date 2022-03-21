Magda Ziomek had a boyfriend when she filmed 'Below Deck Down Under.'

In addition to battling unique environmental elements like low tides and shark feedings, the yachties are also navigating living and working together in tight quarters in front of the cameras.

Plus, some of the stars are also trying to maintain relationships with their significant others, who are not working on the luxury vessel (or in the yachting industry at all).

Polish model Magda Ziomek, who is working alongside Aesha Scott and Tumi Mhlongo as the third stew, is one of the stars who started out the charter season with a boyfriend.