Magda Ziomek Had a Boyfriend When She Filmed 'Below Deck Down Under'By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 21 2022, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
The debut season of Below Deck Down Under only premiered with a three-episode launch on March 17, but it didn't take long for the drama to kick off.
The third-ever spin-off in the Below Deck franchise follows the crew members working on the superyacht M/Y Thalassa, which is cruising around the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area in Australia.
In addition to battling unique environmental elements like low tides and shark feedings, the yachties are also navigating living and working together in tight quarters in front of the cameras.
Plus, some of the stars are also trying to maintain relationships with their significant others, who are not working on the luxury vessel (or in the yachting industry at all).
Polish model Magda Ziomek, who is working alongside Aesha Scott and Tumi Mhlongo as the third stew, is one of the stars who started out the charter season with a boyfriend.
Magda Ziomek had a boyfriend when she filmed 'Below Deck Down Under.'
Like her chief stew, Aesha Scott, Magda also began her time on M/Y Thalassa with a significant other. During the series premiere, Magda shared that she began dating a man named Maciek, who is also from Poland, about five months before filming commenced.
"He's my soulmate," the model said in the first episode of the spin-off series, which made her co-star, Tumi, laugh. "You know, for now, he's my soulmate."
While Magda told some of her fellow crewmates about her relationship, not everyone on the boat knew about her situation.
When the crew had their first night out of the charter season, Magda danced with Bosun Jamie Sayed in the hot tub — and he soon found out that she had a boyfriend. Because he had previously expressed an interest in the model, Jamie wasn't too thrilled to learn the truth about her relationship.
"I've just been told [that] every girl on the f-----g boat has a boyfriend, apparently..." Jamie said, before adding that he was "not interested" in anyone else on the boat.
Is Magda Ziomek still dating her boyfriend Maciek?
Because many Below Deck relationships have crashed and burned over the years due to the difficulties of long-distance dating or because of the stresses of filming the show, fans may be wondering if Magda is still dating Maciek.
Magda has yet to publicly confirm her current relationship status. She did tag her beau in some of her travel posts on Instagram both before and after filming wrapped in June of 2021.
However, Magda does not have any posts with Maciek on her page, and she has not tagged him in anything since October of 2021.
The two also do not follow one another on Instagram — but it's unclear if they ever did.
While some viewers are curious about Magda's relationship status now, they'll just have to tune in to the Peacock original to try to find out where things stand.
New episodes of Below Deck Down Under drop on Peacock on Thursdays.