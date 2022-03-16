Jason Chambers Talks "Captain Cutie" Nickname and How "Difficult" It Was to Be Away from His Daughter (EXCLUSIVE)

It's been nearly nine years since Below Deck first premiered and allowed cameras into the cabins of luxury yacht employees. The Bravo series has become so popular that three spin-off shows have launched over the years.

The latest in the franchise is Below Deck Down Under, which follows the M/Y Thalassa crew as they take guests around Australia, and it's the first to exclusively debut on Peacock.

While Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott is returning to lead the interior team on the Australian spin-off, the rest of the M/Y Thalassa crew is new to the franchise.