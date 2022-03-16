The Debut Season of 'Below Deck Down Under' Filmed in a Stunning Location

The Debut Season of 'Below Deck Down Under' Filmed in a Stunning LocationBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 16 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Since 2013, fans have watched yacht employees deal with high maintenance guests (and each other) while living together and working together on Below Deck. Over the years, several other Below Deck spin-off shows have launched, which follow other luxury vessels in different locations.
The latest series in the popular franchise is Below Deck Down Under, which is the first to take place in Australia. The stunning location is the perfect backdrop for some high seas drama.
Below Deck Mediterranean fan favorite Aesha Scott is taking on her first chief stew position on the debut season, and she's joined by Captain Jason Chambers (who happens to be the youngest captain ever to appear on a Below Deck show).
Aesha's interior team consists of Tumi Mhlongo, Maga Ziomek, and Chef Ryan McKeown will be in the galley. Captain Jason will be working closely alongside Jamie Sayed as he takes on his first Bosun gig. Jamie will be leading the rest of the deck team, which includes Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley.
Fans are now fully up to date on the cast, but they may still be wondering about when and where exactly the show filmed.
When did 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1 film?
Speculation has been circulating online that the crew filmed the debut season of the spin-off from May to late June of 2021. While the filming timeline has yet to officially be confirmed, the spring to early summer schedule is supported by the social media patterns of several of the stars.
"Yachtie before a duty," stew Magda Ziomek wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram on May 16.
Several of the crew members shared posts online to indicate that they were leaving Australia in late June.
Chef Ryan McKeown, who hails from Philadelphia, Penn., posted from Whitsunday Islands National Park on June 28.
"Thank You Australia, You've Been Great!!" he commented in his caption.
Benny Crawley, who is a deckhand from Australia, hinted that he had just finished a "journey" of his own on his Instagram feed.
"Well that was a journey. Time to relax," Benny wrote a day later, on June 29. He tagged the location as Airlie Beach, Queensland.
Details on the 'Below Deck Down Under' filming locations in Australia.
The debut season of the Peacock series filmed on board the superyacht M/Y Thalassa (which is normally named Keri Lee III). The boat was based northeastern Australia, in the Whitsunday Islands and in the Great Barrier Reef, for the show.
The Whitsunday Islands, which is a group of 74 small islands, is located off of the central coast of Queensland. The Great Barrier Reef is one of the seven wonders of the natural world, and it is located in the Coral Sea off of the Queensland coast.
While the M/Y Thalassa crew filmed in a beautiful location, the area itself had its own set of challenges. The crew had to be hyper-aware of potentially-dangerous elements, like shark feedings, and the changing tides, while the guests were on board.
The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under will be available to stream on Peacock on March 17. New episodes drop on Thursdays.