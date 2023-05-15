Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Source: Bravo Season 4 of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Takes Place In *These* Idyllic Locations Where is 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 filmed? The Parsifal III has traveled to some pretty enviable islands and countries on and off the show. By Haylee Thorson May 15 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

It’s no secret that the Parsifal III has set sail in some incredibly spectacular locations throughout the Below Deck spin-off series’s time on air. From Greece to Croatia to Spain, the first three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured idyllic backdrops that guests were lucky enough to sail to.

And the fourth installment is no different. Would it be a season of a show in the Below Deck franchise if the filming locations weren't completely Instagram-worthy? Curious to learn more about the filming locations of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4? We have all the details.

Where was ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 filmed?

For this season, Captain Glenn Shephard and the crew of old timers and fresh faces cruised around Sardinia, Italy — the Mediterranean Sea’s second-largest island. “My first time coming to Sardinia was when I got my first taste of yachting, which was way back in 1984,” Captain Glenn revealed in the first episode of Season 4, which premiered on April 10, 2023. “It’s got white sandy beaches, endless anchorages, [and] beautiful turquoise water. I love it. It’s really, really special.”

However, the Parsifal III isn’t limited to just Sardinia (or Italy, for that matter) in this installment of the Bravo series. Season 4’s filming locations also include Corsica, France. The island is the fourth-largest island in the Mediterranean, featuring countless coastal towns, sky-high peaks, and lush forests.

And the clientele expects nothing less. American Idol Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini hopped aboard the Parsifal III for a vacation to Corsica during one Season 4 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and proved just how coveted these charters are.

The Parsifal III is a superyacht superstar in ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Parsifal III is reality royalty as far as superyachts are concerned. When speaking with Nautic Expo, owner Kim Vibe-Petersen explained how the luxury yacht now goes hand-in-hand with the show. “It’s free advertising,” Kim admitted. “The name of the yacht will come to people’s minds, especially to someone who has never chartered a yacht before. They will see that name and know the boat from the show.”

Clocking in at 54 meters, the Parsifal III features five cabins and can accommodate up to 12 guests. Manufactured by the Italian shipyard Perini Navi and interiorly designed by Rémi Tessier, the superyacht boasts everything from a deck jacuzzi to a plunge pool. The Parsifal III also offers a range of watersports equipment, such as jet skis, wakeboards, Open Bic sailboats, and more.

The luxury yacht — built in 2005 — has accumulated countless awards throughout its time at sea. The Parsifal III won Sailing Superyacht of the Year in 2006 at the Boat International Superyacht Awards. “From 2006 to 2009, we didn’t use the boat ourselves because it was (totally) chartered out — 25 weeks a year, which is unheard of,” Kim told Boat International. “We inspired the whole industry.”