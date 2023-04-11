Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Source: Bravo ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Newcomer Mads Herrera Is a Thrill-Seeker at Heart Who is Mads Herrera from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’? The Season 4 stew has an adventurous background and flirtatious personality on and off the show. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 11 2023, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

The Parsifal III is sailing full speed ahead! Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is finally here, and the newest installment of Bravo’s Below Deck spinoff is already bringing the drama. With Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kellier, Gary King, and Colin MacRae gracing our screens once again, and a few new cast members aboard, the fourth installment of the reality series is guaranteed to rock the boat.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the new stews, Mads Herrera, is already rocking the Parsifal III this season. “I wouldn’t be opposed to screwing the crew,” the reality star admits in the Season 4 trailer. “Provided they know how to screw.” With a thrill-seeking background and flirtatious personality, Mads is bound to make some waves on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Let’s meet her now.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mads Herrera on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’? Meet the Season 4 stew.

Mads is one of the new Below Deck Sailing Yacht stews in Season 4. Hailing from South Florida, the reality star spent most of her childhood around the water, making her decision to enter the maritime industry an obvious choice. While she doesn’t have as much experience as Daisy, Gary, or Colin — she has worked on yachts for two years — her eager attitude positions her as an ideal third stew in the latest installment of the Below Deck spinoff.

What is Mads Herrera’s career and educational background?

With two years of experience, Mads is relatively new to the yachting industry. Before boarding the Parsifal III and becoming part of the Bravo reality TV world, the new reality star worked on boat deliveries and day charters. According to her Bravo bio, Mads is looking forward to challenging herself by stepping into the charter yacht territory.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew’s educational background, there isn’t much information available. However, Mads’ Instagram hints that she attended the University of Louisville in 2017. “Different day, same mood. Frick Clemson,” she wrote in a post with the Kentucky college tagged as the location.

Article continues below advertisement

Mads Herrera from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ is a thrill-seeker outside of the show.

When the South Floridian isn’t chartering yachts, she loves a good ‘ole fashioned adrenaline rush. Mads enjoys everything from riding dirt bikes to skydiving in her free time. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew also shares snapshots of her snowboarding escapades on Instagram.