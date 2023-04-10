Chase Lemacks Is Ready to Stun on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Get ready, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans! The ever-popular reality show is setting sail from port on April 10, 2023, and the fourth season promises to be a continuation of everything that fans of the show have come to know and love about it so far. The new season of the show taps some original cast members once again such as Captain Glenn Shephard, First Mate Gary King, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, and Chief Engineer Colin MacRae, but there are some new faces in the fray too.

One addition to the show that has been catching some serious attention is a new deckhand named Chase Lemacks. Fans have gotten glimpses of him through teasers for the show airing on television and being posted online, but who exactly is he? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding Chase's life.

Who is Chase Lemacks on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

There are a few new faces joining the crew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 4. These include Chef Ileisha Dell, steward Lucy Edmunds, steward Mads Herrera, deckhand Alex Propson, and fellow deckhand Chase. For the fourth season, Chase embarks on the Parsifal III near Sardina, Italy, where he aids guests, Captain Glenn, and the rest of the sailing team in bringing their goals to fruition. As First Mate, Gary is the person that Chase and the other deckhands report to.

According to his Bravo profile, Chase hails from South Carolina. He has apparently worked on large motor yachts since 2019 and dreams of one day sailing the world and running yachts of his own. His hobbies are described as backpacking, hiking, and fixing up old homes. His Instagram is filled with images of him exploring the world. He describes himself as a "life connoisseur addicted to travel" as well as uses the self-proclaimed moniker "King of Side Quests."