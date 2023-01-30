Who Is the New Deck Stew, Tyler Walker? He's Replacing Camille on 'Below Deck'

The seas of change are rising on Below Deck in Season 10, quite literally. Captain Sandy was forced to fire Camille Lamb after her unprofessional behavior on the clock grew to be overbearing for her coworkers.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumor has it that a new deck stew is being brought aboard the St. David for a fresh start. So, who is Tyler Walker, the Bravo show's newest cast member? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Instagram/@itstylerwalker

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tyler Walker? Let's get to know the newest 'Below Deck' cast member.

Captain Sandy wasted no time searching for Camille's replacement after the great St. David sacking. ("Firing" just doesn't have the same alliterative ring to it, does it?) Sandy was frustrated that she gave Camille multiple chances, and Camille seemed to take them for granted. Tyler was basically confirmed as the new deck stew in the preview for Below Deck Season 10, Episode 10, titled, "Caribbean Gigolo," when he arrived to the St. David by speedboat.

So who is Tyler Walker? You can follow him on Instagram (@itstylerwalker) where he currently has almost 1,000 followers (we have a strange feeling that number will increase exponentially after his Below Deck debut).

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler doesn't post much on his Instagram, but based on his various travel adventures, he definitely seems like the right kind of man for the St. David. For example, one of his Instagram captions reads, "If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine, it's lethal!" Below Deck's newest deck stew has traveled everywhere from the Bahamas, Canada, Los Angeles, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Tyler doesn't list his age on his Instagram, The Nerd Stash reported that the newest Below Deck cast member is 24 years old, and that he hails from South Africa. You can practically hear Chief Stew Fraser Olender's huge spiritual sigh of relief when Captain Sandy shows him Tyler's extensive sailing and yachting résumé. In the Below Deck Episode 10 preview Fraser says, "Tyler definitely has more experience than both girls, combined."

Article continues below advertisement

Does Tyler vibe better with the 'Below Deck' crew?

The same Below Deck Episode 10 preview demonstrates that the entire crew of the St. David was still feeling the after effects of the drama with Camille. So, does Tyler mesh better with everyone? Did Captain Sandy hire the right replacement? Unfortunately we'll have to wait for Tyler's Below Deck debut to find out! Based on his Instagram activity, though, Tyler does seem pretty laid-back. For example, we love his post with the photo of a neon sign that says, "Ice Cream Solves Everything."