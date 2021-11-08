'Below Deck' Isn't Fraser Olender's First Time on Reality TV

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic cut Season 8 one charter short, Below Deck is finally back for a ninth season. Thankfully for devoted fans of the Bravo series, the crew members wasted no time getting the drama started. While there are a few returners to the series, the majority of the staff has never worked on the My Seanna vessel before. The entire three-person interior team is new, which means that they are all learning each other's strengths and weaknesses on the fly.

Though second stew Fraser Olender emphasized his perfectionist attitude during the premiere, he struggled to accept criticism from the first charter guests — and he butted heads with his superior, Heather Chase. While Fraser is a recent addition to Below Deck, the hit Bravo series isn't his first foray into reality television. Fans of British reality TV may recognize Fraser from Made in Chelsea (MIC).

Source: Instagram Lucy Watson and Fraser Olender in 2016.

The Brit appeared on several episodes of the structured reality series during its 11th season in 2016, as a good friend of full-time cast member Lucy Watson. Though his time on the E4 show was short-lived, Fraser is back on our screens again as the second-ever male stew to be featured on the Bravo franchise. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the perfectionist, including how he got into yachting, and whether he is still dating his beau from Made in Chelsea.

Who is Fraser Olender from 'Below Deck' Season 9? Plus, details on his past 'Made in Chelsea' appearance. The Below Deck personality originally hails from London, and he attended the University of Buckingham. He graduated from the private university in 2014 with a degree in Psychology. Following his time in school, Fraser modeled, and he later worked as a talent agent. He spent several years as a junior booker, and it was during this time that he appeared alongside Lucy Watson on Season 11 of Made in Chelsea. It's unclear how the two first became friends but, based on their Instagram interactions, it appears that they are still close. Article continues below advertisement After he put in time as a junior booker, Fraser was promoted to be a talent agent at Premier Model Management Ltd. in 2017. However, Fraser's love for travel and his desire to see the world soon took over, and he ultimately quit the position in order to pursue a career in yachting. Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement Fraser isn't green by any means, but he is relatively new to the yachting industry. In the Season 9 premiere, Fraser shared that he was on his first boat for two years, and that My Seanna is the second vessel he's ever worked on before. Though the Below Deck yacht is Fraser's second-ever boat, his high standards and his extreme attention to detail allowed him to secure that coveted second stew title. Outside of his work life, Fraser enjoys running and spending his hard-earned tips on his own travels.