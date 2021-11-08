'Below Deck' Star Heather Chase Met Her Boyfriend When He Was a Charter Guest

On any given season of Below Deck, there are a few storylines that fans can expect to see: there will be at least one high-pressure docking that throws the captain and the deck team into a tailspin, the crew members will argue (especially during nights out), and there will be a boatmance or two.

While romances between crew members tend to get the most attention on the show — because they are often messy and they can make or break a charter season — there's plenty of drama to be had when a Below Deck star is dating someone off the boat.