Fighting Between Rachel Hargrove and Eddie Lucas on 'Below Deck' Rocks the Boat

It all began in Season 8 when Eddie had quite a bit to say about Rachel's drinking. During the Dec. 28, 2020 episode, Rachel nailed a 60-plate dinner which led to a $25,000 tip from the guests. To celebrate, the crew decided to have a wild night out.

Evidently, Rachel had a little too much to drink, and Eddie was not pleased. “It went fine at first but then once enough of the sauce got into Rachel, she becomes a different person. It’s rude and classless," he said.

Rachel also briefly quit during Season 8 after receiving an overwhelmingly ridiculous preference sheet from one of the guests that pushed her over the edge during an already stressful period. Her boyfriend at the time was living in Italy and the country was about to go on full lockdown because of COVID-19.

It was a very emotional time all around. Unfortunately, her exit, while temporary, created a lack of trust among the crew.