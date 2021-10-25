Captain Lee Rosbach Sat Out for Part of 'Below Deck' Season 9 Due to a "Condition"

That's right, the stalwart staple will be absent for some part of the charter season in St. Kitts, and another captain, Sean Meagher, will be filling in.

While each season of Below Deck promises to deliver on the drama, Season 9 of the hit Bravo series will truly be unlike any other. Captain Lee Rosbach , who has been the leader at the helm of every boat to ever be featured on the reality show, will sit out for part of the ninth season due to some sort of "condition."

Is Captain Lee sick on Below Deck? Read on to find out what we know thus far about his brief time away from the boat, and to learn more about the man who replaces him on board.

Is Captain Lee sick on 'Below Deck' Season 9?

Since Below Deck premiered in 2013, Captain Lee has navigated every single one of the mega-yachts on the show, and he's become the face of the series. Few things could keep the Florida resident from his duties — and he even worked on Season 8 following a gnarly injury to his ribs. During the ninth season, however, the Bravolebrity is dealing a "serious" matter regarding his health that puts him on the sidelines.

"We have to have one of those serious-type conversations," Captain Lee tells his first officer, Eddie Lucas, in the Season 9 trailer. After Eddie asks if everything is OK, Captain Lee reveals a bombshell. "I have a condition," the Bravo personality continues. "The whole boat is your ballgame now." Captain Lee does leave the boat for a period of time, though it's unclear yet just how much of the season he missed.

He has not publicly discussed the nature of his "condition," since he filmed Season 9. He did tell E! News that it was "not related to COVID at all." "I am much better. "The timing was mainly screwed up. Because we have such a tight shooting schedule, it was imperative that the guests' charters start and end on time so it didn't have a domino effect and impact every charter after that," Captain Lee shared with E! News about his break.

