Why isn't Lexi Wilson on the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 reunion?

The sixth season of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to wrap on Oct. 18 with both a finale episode and a virtual reunion special, and the Lady Michelle crew members have a lot to discuss before they officially set sail on their next adventures.

From Chef Mathew Shea 's various kitchen meltdowns, to the latest between Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn following their disagreement about "trust," to an update about where things stand between Mzi Dempers and Courtney Veale (and their drunk alter egos, Maverick and Coco, respectively), host Andy Cohen will have plenty of questions to ask during the reunion.

Though the reunion is meant to provide closure for the season and to give the stars a final opportunity to air out their grievances, one question may remain after the special airs: why wasn't Lexi Wilson there?

The second stewardess was, arguably, the most polarizing personality on the boat before she got fired. While many viewers were hoping that the Bahamian beauty would show up to discuss her time on the show, it does not appear as if she made it to the reunion.