Why Isn't Lexi Wilson on the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 Reunion?By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 18 2021, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
The sixth season of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to wrap on Oct. 18 with both a finale episode and a virtual reunion special, and the Lady Michelle crew members have a lot to discuss before they officially set sail on their next adventures.
From Chef Mathew Shea's various kitchen meltdowns, to the latest between Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn following their disagreement about "trust," to an update about where things stand between Mzi Dempers and Courtney Veale (and their drunk alter egos, Maverick and Coco, respectively), host Andy Cohen will have plenty of questions to ask during the reunion.
Though the reunion is meant to provide closure for the season and to give the stars a final opportunity to air out their grievances, one question may remain after the special airs: why wasn't Lexi Wilson there?
The second stewardess was, arguably, the most polarizing personality on the boat before she got fired. While many viewers were hoping that the Bahamian beauty would show up to discuss her time on the show, it does not appear as if she made it to the reunion.
Why isn't Lexi Wilson on the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 reunion?
Because much of the drama on Season 6 was about Lexi and her various notable disagreements with Mathew, Malia, and her own boss, Katie Flood, the Florida resident likely would have been one of the main topics of discussion at the Watch What Happens Live reunion special.
Unfortunately, based on a sneak peek clip for the reunion, Lexi did not return to defend herself, or to discuss her actions on the show.
According to the Instagram account, @BelowDeckAboveAverage, Lexi shared during an August 2021 Q&A that she would not be participating in the reunion.
"I'm extremely, extremely busy with important things in my life! I wish them a great reunion!" she wrote in response to a fan's question.
It does not appear as if Lexi has publicly elaborated on her decision to stay away from the reunion. She has, reportedly, previously called out a producer on the show, and she posted that certain of her scenes were "edited down."
Because she didn't leave Below Deck Mediterranean on the best of terms with her colleagues or with those working behind-the-scenes, it makes sense that she did not come back for the virtual gathering.
It remains to be seen if Andy or any of Lexi's co-stars will address her absence on the one-hour special.
When is the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 reunion on?
Once the cast members dock and exit the Lady Michelle yacht for good on the Season 6 finale, viewers won't have to wait long to see the WWHL reunion.
The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 finale airs on Monday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The reunion special airs on the same date and on the same channel at 10 p.m. ET. Users can catch up on the show on Peacock as well.
Though Lexi isn't there to discuss the time on the series, a trailer for the reunion revealed that there will still be plenty of drama. According to the clip, Chef Mathew will confront Captain Sandy, Malia will discuss her romance with engineer Jake Baker, and Mzi will confirm his connection to a Below Deck Sailing Yacht star.