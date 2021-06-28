Chef Matthew Shea May Leave 'Below Deck Med' Before the First Charter Even Begins

Fans of all of the shows in the Below Deck franchise know that the chefs tend to be very particular about how they create their food and how they interact with the interior team. Over the years, viewers have seen many incredible blow-ups, including when Chef Rachel Hargrove temporarily quit ahead of a high-maintenance charter on Season 8 of Below Deck, and when Chef Leon Walker started an actual fire in the galley during Season 2 of the original series.

Though viewers may think they've seen it all, Chef Matthew Shea might be making history on Below Deck Mediterranean.

In a teaser clip shared ahead of the June 28 premiere (episodes can be streamed a week early on Peacock), Matthew contemplates quitting the Lady Michelle yacht ahead of the first charter.

