Here's What We Know About the Father of 'Below Deck' Star Dani Soares' Baby

There’s nothing better than a boatmance, and the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has us *literally* shipping Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux . However, now Dani is sporting a new look, baby bump included, with Jean-Luc nowhere to be seen, so Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are wondering who the baby’s father is.

While Dani hasn’t announced who the father of her baby is and potentially never will, there’s some serious speculation of possible theories. She also hasn’t announced her due date, but we’ll be sure to learn that soon enough. Here’s what we know about the father of Dani Soares’ baby .

In the photo, Dani appears to be pretty far along, near the end of her pregnancy. She captioned it, “It’s just you and I little baby,” so it doesn’t look like she has any intention to announce who the father is. From the looks of it, Dani will be raising her baby without a father, although her Below Deck Sailing Yacht girlfriends commented with their unwavering support.

To confirm the rumors, Dani posted what appears to be a mirror selfie (although it’s more likely a person taking a picture of her) showing off her baby bump.

Dani Soares didn’t even announce that she’s pregnant until April 24 in an Instagram post. There were already rumors floating around Reddit threads, which were only exacerbated when Dani appeared only neck-up on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on April 19.

The submission reads, “Ahhhhhh someone posted in a group on Facebook that Dani on Below Deck Sailing is knocked up by Jean-Luc and he wants nothing to do with the baby. They gave 0 evidence so I have no clue if it's true, but I figured as you know all, you would be the place to turn [to] if there was some evidence hanging around.”

To add fuel to the fire, the tabloid account Bravo and Cocktails posted an unverified submission claiming that Jean-Luc is the father .

While no one knows for sure, except probably Dani, someone had to be the father of her baby. Because of the boatmance currently playing out between Dani and Jean-Luc on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, many fans are hoping he is the father. Not only would this mean more drama for us, but also that Dani Soares would be giving birth to the very first baby conceived within the Below Deck family.

If Jean-Luc is the father of Dani’s baby, her due date would be very soon.

While there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that this is true, it’s not impossible. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 began shooting in late summer 2020, and filming lasted six weeks. If the baby was conceived during that time with Jean-Luc, Dani’s due date would be any time from late April to late June. Although all women look different at different stages of their pregnancy, that looks like a very feasible due date based on the size of Dani’s baby bump.

The other side of the rumor is that Jean-Luc wants nothing to do with the baby. This would be devastating to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, but not too surprising considering he’s only 24 and nine years younger than Dani. And although their relationship appears to be steamy onscreen, they no longer follow or tag each other on social media, leading fans to believe that not only does their boatmance end, but it ends badly.