So, Who's Paying for the Damage that 'Parsifal III' Sustained on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht?'

While the most dramatic moments on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht thus far have included complaints about Chef Natasha De Bourg 's food and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher 's clashes with First Mate Gary King, the Parsifal III vessel sustained serious damage at the end of the May 10 episode.

The episode concluded before the extent of the damage could be revealed, but there were cracks in the dock due to the power of the boat.

After the crew dealt with mechanical issues in between charters, Captain Glenn Shepard attempted to dock the boat to pick up the new charter guests. Because of the high winds and engine issues, the sailing yacht smashed into the edge of the docking wall.

Who pays for the boat damage on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht?'

The intense collision that occurred in the final moments of the May 10 episode was a freak accident. The crew members on board and those working near the docking wall were lucky that no one was seriously hurt. Unfortunately, the Parsifal III and the docking area itself were both damaged because the yacht was moving so fast when it approached. Captain Glenn did attempt to cut the engine, but there was "something wrong" with the thrusters. He was unable to stop the boat from moving.

Though Captain Glenn and the deckhands did all that they could to prevent the crash, many viewers wondered if they would be responsible for paying for the damages. In a Reddit Q&A, Captain Glenn revealed that insurance would cover the damages from the accident. He said something like "that is always covered by insurance" because "the boats are well-insured."

The sailing captain estimated that "a repair like that would probably run $10k-$20k," but that "the paint company owed [them] a respray of the transom." This cut down the cost, but he added that the damage "could have been a lot worse." Thankfully, Captain Glenn, Gary, and the other two deckhands, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, and Sydney Zaruba, are all off the hook for the dock destruction and for the paint.