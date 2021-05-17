So, Who's Paying for the Damage that 'Parsifal III' Sustained on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht?'By Shannon Raphael
May. 17 2021, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
While the most dramatic moments on Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht thus far have included complaints about Chef Natasha De Bourg's food and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher's clashes with First Mate Gary King, the Parsifal III vessel sustained serious damage at the end of the May 10 episode.
After the crew dealt with mechanical issues in between charters, Captain Glenn Shepard attempted to dock the boat to pick up the new charter guests. Because of the high winds and engine issues, the sailing yacht smashed into the edge of the docking wall.
The episode concluded before the extent of the damage could be revealed, but there were cracks in the dock due to the power of the boat.
Who pays for the boat damage on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht?'
The intense collision that occurred in the final moments of the May 10 episode was a freak accident. The crew members on board and those working near the docking wall were lucky that no one was seriously hurt.
Unfortunately, the Parsifal III and the docking area itself were both damaged because the yacht was moving so fast when it approached. Captain Glenn did attempt to cut the engine, but there was "something wrong" with the thrusters. He was unable to stop the boat from moving.
Though Captain Glenn and the deckhands did all that they could to prevent the crash, many viewers wondered if they would be responsible for paying for the damages.
In a Reddit Q&A, Captain Glenn revealed that insurance would cover the damages from the accident. He said something like "that is always covered by insurance" because "the boats are well-insured."
The sailing captain estimated that "a repair like that would probably run $10k-$20k," but that "the paint company owed [them] a respray of the transom."
This cut down the cost, but he added that the damage "could have been a lot worse."
Thankfully, Captain Glenn, Gary, and the other two deckhands, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, and Sydney Zaruba, are all off the hook for the dock destruction and for the paint.
Sydney Zaruba said that the docking drama was "a worst-case scenario situation."
While viewers have yet to see how the crew reacts to the actual collision, Sydney Zaruba spoke with E! News about what it was like to try to work through the situation in real time. She hinted that both of the incidents that were seen on the May 10 episode were "expensive," but that the second collision was far worse.
"Let's just say, when a super yacht hits a dock it's never a good thing," she shared. "The first damage was going to be expensive, the second damage is gonna be exponentially times that."
Though Below Deck fans have never seen such a significant accident on any of the franchises before, the deckhand said that it's not the first time she's dealt with a docking issue.
"If you're in the industry long enough, you're gonna see it," she added.
She then referred to the first collision as "heart-stopping," and she went on to express pride for how the crew members handled it.
"For a worst-case scenario situation, it went down the best way possible I think," she concluded. "On our side, we did the best anybody could've asked us to do."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.