'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Stars Dani and JL Might Finally Reveal if JL Is Her Baby Daddy

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Stars Dani and JL Might Finally Reveal if JL Is Her Baby DaddyBy Jamie Lerner
Jun. 22 2021, Published 8:02 p.m. ET
Who knew that a yacht crew would make for must-watch television? Apparently, Bravo was right on the money with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The drama-filled historic second season has come to an end, and as we tune into the reunion, there’s one major question on all our minds — where in the world is Jean-Luc "JL" Cerza Lanaux?
JL is rumored to be Dani Soares’ baby daddy after their passionate summer yacht fling, and for some reason, he’s nowhere to be seen in the first part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. Could that be related to the baby daddy rumors? Well, the rest of the cast certainly had something to say about JL and the lack of his presence at the reunion and in Dani’s life.
JL was not at the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ reunion, but he filmed a separate interview with Andy Cohen.
JL says that he wishes he could have been at the reunion, but do we really buy that? To be fair, he says he’s working on a yacht in Central America, which is why he couldn’t be at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. However, the lack of his physical presence at the reunion doesn’t mean he’s not there. In fact, JL is probably the most talked-about cast member in the first part of the reunion.
He does make an appearance in the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion in a separate interview with Andy Cohen. According to him and Dani, we’ll find out everything we need to know about their relationship and JL’s involvement with Dani’s new baby girl, Lilly.
“I think the reunion is going to answer all the questions and more,” Dani told Entertainment Tonight regarding questions about what happened in their relationship and if JL is Dani’s baby daddy.
Dani also admitted that she was disappointed JL wasn’t at the reunion with the rest of the cast. “It's much better when we're all together and we can have a discussion instead of just being separate, and we might not get a chance to answer and things like that.”
JL is addressing the rumors that he is Dani’s baby daddy in Part Two of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ reunion.
In the preview for the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, JL tells Andy Cohen, “If that is my child, I want everything and anything to do with that child’s life.” However, a lot of fans, as well as his castmates, might not believe him. When JL finally started addressing the baby daddy rumors on Instagram, Dani’s friends and castmates were quick to clap back.
JL insisted he was “heartbroken” that he learned about the baby’s birth on Instagram and tried to clear his name by saying that he wants to be part of the baby’s life if he really is her father.
Season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg commented, “I’m sorry JL, but sounds like a pity party to me. Why didn’t you reach out nine months ago??? No woman deserves to be treated the way you treated [Dani],” along with many other castmate comments.
Will we finally learn the truth about JL and if he really is Dani Soares’ baby daddy on the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion? Maybe the cast blames JL for all the bad vibes and drama, but we can’t deny that he's fun to watch.
The second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs June 22 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.