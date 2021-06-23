'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Stars Dani and JL Might Finally Reveal if JL Is Her Baby Daddy

JL says that he wishes he could have been at the reunion, but do we really buy that? To be fair, he says he’s working on a yacht in Central America, which is why he couldn’t be at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. However, the lack of his physical presence at the reunion doesn’t mean he’s not there. In fact, JL is probably the most talked-about cast member in the first part of the reunion.

He does make an appearance in the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion in a separate interview with Andy Cohen . According to him and Dani, we’ll find out everything we need to know about their relationship and JL’s involvement with Dani’s new baby girl, Lilly.

“I think the reunion is going to answer all the questions and more,” Dani told Entertainment Tonight regarding questions about what happened in their relationship and if JL is Dani’s baby daddy.

Dani also admitted that she was disappointed JL wasn’t at the reunion with the rest of the cast. “It's much better when we're all together and we can have a discussion instead of just being separate, and we might not get a chance to answer and things like that.”