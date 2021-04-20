We're Obsessed With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Relationship

Although Anderson Cooper is reportedly single, friends are apparently pushing Anderson to try out dating his longtime friend Andy Cohen. A source at Radar Online says that the pair has "amazing chemistry." One source even went so far as to share, “They are with each other non-stop and, when they are not with each other, they are talking about each other."

Funnily enough, Anderson and Andy actually met on a blind date gone bad. On another episode of Watch What Happens Live with Anderson as a guest, the journalist recounted why he decided not to go out with Andy.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I’m not dating this guy,'" he said. "He broke my cardinal rule … he mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me."

Anderson's mother was the famous socialite and fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away in 2019.