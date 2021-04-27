Jean-Luc From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Might Have Caught Chlamydia

The mid-season trailer of Below Deck Sailing Yacht dropped only recently, and some fans have been trying to gather their thoughts ever since. In an explosive scene, second stew Dani Soares tempted the gods by propositioning Jean-Luc.

"Let's have sex tonight and if I get pregnant, then that's God's will," she told him.

In another scene, Jean-Luc momentarily crumbled after discovering that he may have contracted chlamydia.