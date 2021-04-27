Jean-Luc From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Might Have Caught Chlamydia

Jean-Luc From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Might Have Caught ChlamydiaBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 27 2021, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
"Oh my god, I got chlamydia again," Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux anxiously proclaimed in a mid-season trailer of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.
The two-minute-long clip offers a rare glimpse into the wildest shenanigans to take place aboard the Parsifal III, while also casting a light on Jean-Luc's latest health-related discoveries.
As a trailer of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' suggests, Jean-Luc might have caught chlamydia.
The mid-season trailer of Below Deck Sailing Yacht dropped only recently, and some fans have been trying to gather their thoughts ever since. In an explosive scene, second stew Dani Soares tempted the gods by propositioning Jean-Luc.
"Let's have sex tonight and if I get pregnant, then that's God's will," she told him.
In another scene, Jean-Luc momentarily crumbled after discovering that he may have contracted chlamydia.
Jean-Luc has yet to share further details about the mild health crisis on social media. He's only posted on Instagram a few times since Season 2 Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered in March 2021.
Season 2 of the show revolves around his blossoming relationship with Dani. It also captures the love triangle-esque predicament between Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore.
Jean-Luc has already talked about Dani with his mom.
Jean-Luc sent a photograph of himself and Dani to his mom in a recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
"I'm happy to be out with my crew, but I'd rather be hanging out with Dani alone. I haven't had a serious relationship really ever, but you can definitely tell that there's something there, the sparkle in her eye or the smile on me from ear to ear," Jean-Luc explained in an episode. "You know, my mom is my biggest critic when it comes to women, so if she's giving me the go-ahead…"
This #BelowDeckSailing mid-season trailer has our blood pressure like 📈📈📈 Don’t miss any of the drama every MONDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ztUPDmrcps— Bravo (@BravoTV) April 26, 2021
Dani opened up about her boatmance with Jean-Luc in an interview with Andy Cohen.
Dani shared further details about what drove her to Jean-Luc in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As she explained, she would have been more attracted to him if he'd had a better work ethic. She also added that she wasn't necessarily looking for a serious relationship at the time, but that they'd had fun together.
"He is a bit more mature than his age," Dani told show host Andy Cohen. "I'd like to see him being a bit more professional, that would be more of a turn-on ... At this stage, [a longer relationship] was not what I was looking for, just having a little bit of fun."
It's uncertain where things stand between Jean-Luc and Dani now.
Dani announced her pregnancy on April 25, 2021, on Instagram.
"It's just you and I little baby," she captioned the mirror selfie accentuating her beautiful baby bump.
Dani has yet to share further details about her future plans or her current relationship status. Judging by the caption, it's possible she intends to embark on the new chapter by herself and raise the baby as a single mom.
Catch new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.