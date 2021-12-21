Fans Are Ready for New Stews to Show up on Bravo's 'Below Deck'

Season 9, Episode 8 of Below Deck takes viewers on quite the rollercoaster ride.

The episode introduces us to Chelsea Gonella, the charter guest with jaws wired shut. During her stay, she has to stick to a liquid diet. This poses some challenges for the yacht chef, Rachel Hargrove. Meanwhile, third stew Jessica Albert struggles to keep up with the workload. And then, Heather Chase also appalls viewers by using the n-word several times. When are the new stews coming?