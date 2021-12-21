Fans Are Ready for New Stews to Show up on Bravo's 'Below Deck'By Leila Kozma
Dec. 21 2021, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Season 9, Episode 8 of Below Deck takes viewers on quite the rollercoaster ride.
The episode introduces us to Chelsea Gonella, the charter guest with jaws wired shut. During her stay, she has to stick to a liquid diet. This poses some challenges for the yacht chef, Rachel Hargrove. Meanwhile, third stew Jessica Albert struggles to keep up with the workload. And then, Heather Chase also appalls viewers by using the n-word several times. When are the new stews coming?
Fans now want several crew members fired. So who is the new stew on 'Below Deck'?
Unfortunately for Below Deck fans, Bravo has yet to announce the name of the new arrival(s). At this stage, it's uncertain if (and when) the new cast members will be sent in to take over.
"Don’t bring your smiles. You won’t be needing them," Captain Lee Rosbach says to the crew in a scene.
The slide-related struggles and third stew Jess's decision to use the same towel to wipe the toilet and the sink have led to mounting concerns among fans. (Not to mention Heather using a racial slur.) Captain Rosbach has spotted a few other issues too. As many argue, the time is now ripe for new stews to make an appearance on Below Deck.
'Below Deck' star Jessica Albert seems to have left.
Also in Season 9, Episode 8, Jess pulls Heather aside for a brief chat, drawing a parallel between her work as a third stew and Martha Stewart's five-month-long prison between 2004 and 2005. (Stewart was indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and securities fraud, according to The New York Times.)
It seems that Jess left without saying goodbye. Needless to add, fans were feeling considerably weirded out by all this. For what it's worth, the crew is one (wo)man down. Jess's ostensible departure would necessitate the appointment of a new third stew all the more.
'Below Deck' cast member Heather Chase might get the boot soon as well.
Season 9, Episode 8 also casts light on chief stew Heather Chase's misconduct. In it, she uses a racial slur several times, despite Rayna Lindsey asking her not to. Long story short: Below Deck fans want Heather fired.
Rayna Lindsey suggested in an Instagram Q&A that Season 9 of 'Below Deck' will end abruptly.
As Rayna told fans, shooting Season 9 of Below Deck didn't come without complications. As she hinted (according to screenshots published by Monsters and Critics), things get even worse as the season progresses.
"It gets so much worse. Once [Season 9] wraps, I'll let it all out," she wrote, describing it as "a hot a-- mess." As she added, she was afraid to be herself because of "judgment from the Karens."
Catch new episodes of Below Deck every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.