Jake Foulger Revealed He's Actually Engaged After He Kissed Rayna Lindsay on 'Below Deck'

At the end of the Nov. 15 episode, as several of the cast members enjoyed a late night snack in the crew mess following a post-charter night out, Lead Deckhand Jake Foulger revealed that he, too, was involved in an off-boat entanglement.

While the revelation was shocking enough, because Jake kissed fellow deckhand Rayna Lindsay after the first charter, he then shared that he was actually engaged.

The episode concluded before fans could receive further clarity regarding his relationship status, but he will share details about his fiancée, Paris, later on in Season 9.