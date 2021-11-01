Chief Stew Heather Chase Is Close Friends with Several 'Below Deck' Alums

Since Kate Chastain left Below Deck after six seasons as the chief steward in 2020, viewers have been looking for someone else with the right dry humor, work ethic, and facial expressions to fill her shoes.

Francesca Rubi was the first to take over the position on the Bravo reality series after Kate's departure, and Heather Chase is the latest to wear the three-stripe epaulettes on board My Seanna in Season 9.