Fans Have Two Very Different Theories About Why Kate Chastain Left 'Chat Room'

Even though Kate Chastain quit Below Deck a year ago, she is still very much part of the Bravo family. She has produced and starred in her own spinoffs, such as Below Deck: Galley Talk and Watch With Kate Chastain, and is quickly becoming a major player in the Bravo family. However, it looks like she quit Chat Room, and fans are wondering if this means she’ll be returning to Below Deck.

Chat Room featured Kate along with three other Bravo stars: Hannah Berner from Summer House, Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac. The four were set to just do six episodes over two weeks, but it kept extending, and after not appearing in a few episodes, Kate wasn’t even mentioned when Chat Room was confirmed for a second season.

Speculation Kate Chastain may be off chat room for Below Deck filming... imagine Kate and Josiah returning? Who would you like to join them: Bugs? Ashling? Rocky? Fresh meat? Who would you pick 🤪🤪🤪 #BelowDeck #bravotv https://t.co/N7eiSqgJbZ

Because the new season of Below Deck will begin filming soon, many people are speculating that Kate quietly quit Chat Room to go back to her Bravo first love. Plus, in an interview with ET , Kate even said she’d consider returning to Below Deck. Kate hinted on record with fellow Below Deck alum Josiah Carter, "Josiah, I think you should be chief stew next season, and I would come back to be the third stew."

The most exciting theory of course is that Kate Chastain quit Chat Room to go work on the new season of Below Deck. The timing is right, and since Kate is still on good terms with the Bravo network, it’s highly likely that they would let her back on the show. Not only that, but fans have loved Kate from the start, so putting her back on the boat would be a major ratings boost for Bravo.

Other followers of the Bravo drama think Kate Chastain quit ‘Chat Room’ because of bad blood.

Even though we’d all love for Kate Chastain to quit Chat Room only to return to Below Deck, it’s possible that there’s another darker story. Some fans have speculated that Kate left Chat Room because of bad blood and high tensions with her co-stars. In a Reddit thread, one user pointed out that, “Kate has been liking tweets left and right shading the chat room & shading hannah. [sic] She’s not happy with the way the other ladies don’t let her get a word in.’’

So @Kate_Chastain is leaving #BravosChatRoom ... I hope it’s because they are giving her a new project 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iXonTXDvAi — TheBravoThem🌈 (@BravoThem) February 19, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It is true that Kate does have a deeper love for Below Deck and being on a yacht, so this chat show format was very new for her. For most users on the thread though, they were watching Chat Room because of Kate, so they’re unhappy to see her go. Some pointed out that there have been some scandals around Hannah as well that Kate just might not want to deal with.