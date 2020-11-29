Kate Chastain From 'Below Deck' Is Open About Her "Aggressive" Laser Treatments

There have always been plastic surgery rumors about former chief stew Below Deck star Kate Chastain . Viewers noticed she looked "younger" on the show and that whenever she was back filming Below Deck, any wrinkles she may have had would disappear, due to filler or Botox (or both). Kate even joked that she was a plastic surgery "trendsetter" since Season 2.

Did Kate Chastain get plastic surgery?

Kate has admitted to getting some work done. In fact, she most recently went on Bravo's Chat Room back in early October 2020 and shared that she went in for a procedure that ended up being "aggressive." She said, "I got a laser facial and I thought, 'This is perfect!' I'm not leaving my house and I got the mini version... and it is aggressive," and added that she's gotten Botox before.

However, some do feel like Kate has also gotten a nose job, since her nose looks especially slimmer now versus a couple years before. Here's Kate in 2018.

And here's Kate in early November 2020.

It's also totally possible Kate is just really good at contouring. Plus, whatever procedures the Below Deck star decides to get (or not get) are purely her choice, and her choice alone.

Back in February, Kate made headlines when it was announced she'd be leaving Below Deck. On Instagram, she wrote, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen."

"I just feel like I'm 37 and a half — and I don't think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38," she said on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen. Some feel like Below Deck's seventh season in Thailand may have contributed to the decision as well. Season 7 has been described as a "disaster." At one point, Kate and Ashton got into a fight, and Ashton started punching the window of a van, and the two haven't spoken since the Season 7 reunion.

“I’ve unfortunately learned the hard way that when someone becomes violent the safest thing to do is remove yourself from the situation as it will most likely happen again. Ashton’s behavior was scary & I didn’t feel like anyone was acknowledging that so I had to leave #BelowDeck," Kate tweeted.

I’ve unfortunately learned the hard way that when someone becomes violent the safest thing to do is remove yourself from the situation as it will most likely happen again. Ashton’s behavior was scary & I didnt feel like anyone was acknowledging that so I had to leave #belowDeck — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) December 31, 2019 Source: Twitter

Although there's no excuse for Ashton's behavior, some Below Deck fans say that Kate was "terrible" to the crew this season. Regardless, it seemed like everything that happened in Season 7 was a huge deciding factor in Kate's involvement with the show. These days, Kate seems to be adjusting to land life just fine.

"It wasn’t until I wrapped a scarf around my head like a turban/put on overalls to go plant some new ferns and flowers that I passed a mirror and realized......i don’t even know who I am anymore. (Honestly I just decided on the overalls so I wouldn’t have to wear a bra and I’m still drinking champagne so I guess I haven’t gone full green acres yet)," she wrote in one Instagram post.

