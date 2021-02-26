‘Winter House’ Is Coming — Here’s What We Know so Far

‘Winter House’ Is Coming — Here’s What We Know so FarBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 25 2021, Published 9:25 p.m. ET
Despite all the downsides of the COVID-19 pandemic, the upside is more Bravolebrity content. Bravo’s announcement of Winter House, a crossover of Summer House and Southern Charm set in a gorgeous — you guessed it — winter house in Stowe, Vt., already has us on the edge of our seats. Even though Winter House is a working title, several cast members are already confirmed, and they are set to start shooting imminently.
We can likely expect to see lots of partying and relationship drama, like Bravo’s other series, except in a setting with fires to stay warm and skiing. Plus, now the Winter House cast members can use staying warm as an excuse to get their cuddle on. The entire cast is not yet announced, but according to People, here’s who we know will be joining the Winter House cast so far.
Who is in the 'Winter House' cast?
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula
Kyle and Amanda are the steadfast Summer House couple we can count on. Even though they’ve had their fair share of scandals (ahem, Kyle cheating on Amanda), they’ve stuck through thick and thin. The two were supposed to get married this past September but had to postpone due to the pandemic. Instead, it’ll be interesting to see how the soon-to-be husband and wife handle living in one house with the Winter House cast.
Paige DeSorbo
This Summer House star is newly single, although we may not even see that in the current season. Her ex-beau will be appearing on Summer House as her boyfriend, but will likely not be making an appearance in Winter House since her lowkey breakup. This means that Paige DeSorbo will have free range to potentially stir up a new romance in Winter House.
Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard was most recently seen dating Stephen Traversie in Summer House, but it seems that they decided to split early on in 2021. As of now, it looks like Stephen won't be joining Lindsay in Winter House, and she may be entering the new household as a single woman.
Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller is the newest Summer House cast member, and we already can’t keep our eyes off her. She’s a travel nurse who was on the frontlines of the pandemic and came into Season 5 on Luke’s arm. Not only is she certain to stir up drama between Luke and Hannah, but if she stays single, she might bring that same head-turning energy to the Winter House cast.
Craig Conover
The Southern Charm cast member is known as a philanthropist who advocates for helping children around the world, most famously by participating in the Polished Man campaign. However, he’s been out and about during the pandemic and even had a COVID-19 scare in a recent episode of Southern Charm. Luckily, Craig Conover will basically be quarantined with the rest of the Winter House cast, so maybe they’ll all be safer than they would have been otherwise.
Austen Kroll
Austen Kroll and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, are the toxic will-they-won’t-they storyline Southern Charm viewers thrive off of. However, without Madison yet slated to take part in Winter House, plus after Austen called her “a monster” at the Season 7 reunion, it looks like Austen might be flying solo for the time being. Or maybe the Kristin Cavallari rumors will come to fruition and she’ll be added to the cast too?
We can’t wait to see the crossover of these entertaining casts come together on Winter House, which likely won’t be released until at least the summer. For now, you can watch new episodes of Summer House Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.