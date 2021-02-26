‘Winter House’ Is Coming — Here’s What We Know so Far

The Southern Charm cast member is known as a philanthropist who advocates for helping children around the world, most famously by participating in the Polished Man campaign. However, he’s been out and about during the pandemic and even had a COVID-19 scare in a recent episode of Southern Charm. Luckily, Craig Conover will basically be quarantined with the rest of the Winter House cast, so maybe they’ll all be safer than they would have been otherwise.