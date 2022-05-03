When Was the 'Summer House' Season 6 Reunion Filmed?

After a season filled with wedding drama, relationship woes, and a few notable Southern Charm cameos, the cast of Bravo's Summer House gathered in New York City for a reunion to discuss the juiciest moments from Season 6.

From Lindsay Hubbard's Hot Hubbs Summer, to her current romance with longtime best friend Carl Radke, to the fallout from Ciara Miller's wine glass throw at Danielle Olivera, to Austen Kroll's disruptive weekend in the Hamptons, the stars had plenty to talk about with host Andy Cohen during the two-part special.