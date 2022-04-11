Things are heating up on Summer House Season 6, and whether it's drama surrounding romances, friendships, or wedding festivities, there's never a dull moment when the cast is in the Hamptons.

The sixth season of the hit Bravo series kicked off in January 2022, and it's covered the romance between Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover, the fallout from Ciara Miller's Winter House connection to Austen Kroll, the lead up to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding, and the mystery surrounding new addition Alex Wach's whereabouts.