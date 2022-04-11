The 'Summer House' Season 6 Reunion Looks Are Here — Take a Look!By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 11 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Things are heating up on Summer House Season 6, and whether it's drama surrounding romances, friendships, or wedding festivities, there's never a dull moment when the cast is in the Hamptons.
The sixth season of the hit Bravo series kicked off in January 2022, and it's covered the romance between Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm star Craig Conover, the fallout from Ciara Miller's Winter House connection to Austen Kroll, the lead up to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding, and the mystery surrounding new addition Alex Wach's whereabouts.
Though there's still a lot left for viewers to see before the finale airs, the cast has already gotten together to film the Season 6 reunion special in New York City — and some stars wore their finest looks to date.
Keep scrolling to see what the Season 6 stars wore to hash out the biggest storylines from the season (plus, read on to find out if Alex was there).
The 'Summer House' Season 6 cast kept things warm-weather friendly with their reunion looks.
Shortly after the reunion taped, Bravo Insider shared a first look at the cast members' outfits on April 8. Several of the stars have also revealed more about their looks on their respective Instagram feeds.
While the guys wore muted neutral outfits, many of the ladies dazzled in brighter ensembles.
Fashionista Paige, who has been part of the cast since Season 3, wore a neon yellow skirt with a white crop top, while her bestie, Amanda, wore a matching gray crop top and pant look with green heels.
Ciara opted for a gold, Flapper-esque mini dress with matching heels, and best friends Lindsay Hubbard and Daniel Olivera twinned in bright blue dresses.
Season 6 addition Mya Allen wore a three-piece monochromatic look, which featured a pink skirt, a shirt, and a blazer.
The Summer House men wore more formal getups (except for Luke Gulbranson, who went for a more casual look with a white collared shirt and and navy pants). Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, and Kyle Cooke opted for suits in beige, lavender, and light blue/gray colors, respectively.
While newbies Andrea and Mya made a splash on the series by getting involved in some of the main storylines, fans wondered if the other Season 6 addition, Alex Wach, would appear at the reunion gathering.
Alex Wach did participate in the 'Summer House' Season 6 reunion.
Though he hasn't been featured much on recent episodes of the Hamptons-based series, Season 6 newbie Alex Wach was present for the Summer House reunion taping.
The personal trainer wore a jacket that was very similar to Carl's, which he matched with a white henley shirt and a pair of light slacks.
It's unclear at this time if Alex will be there for the entirety of the reunion (like the other full-time cast members), or if he will make a cameo for part of it instead.
Summer House airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.