What Happened to Alex Wach on 'Summer House' Season 6?

Now that viewers have seen Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard's disagreement over Austen Kroll play out, there's a new mystery brewing on Summer House Season 6: where is Alex Wach?!

When the fitness trainer joined the cast in Season 6, he immediately made an impression on his co-stars with his regimented and protein-packed diet, and his passion for exercise. As the season has gone on, the star has seemingly faded into the background.