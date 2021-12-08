'Summer House' Season 6 Will Feature 'Southern Charm' Cameos and Paige DeSorbo's Love Triangle

Many fan favorites from Season 5 are returning (except for Hannah Berner), and the Season 6 trailer revealed that Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll will make notable cameos as they explore their relationships with Paige and Ciara Miller, respectively.

In addition to the returning Bravolebrities, Season 6 will feature three singletons (including one from Winter House) who are new to Summer House.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the cast — from the staple stars, to the new additions.