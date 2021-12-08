'Summer House' Season 6 Will Feature 'Southern Charm' Cameos and Paige DeSorbo's Love Triangle

'Summer House' Season 6 Will Feature 'Southern Charm' Cameos and Paige DeSorbo's Love TriangleBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 8 2021, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
After six cast members concluded their ski trip in Stowe, Vermont for Winter House, things are heating up once again in the Hamptons for the upcoming season of Summer House. The hit Bravo reality series will return for a highly-anticipated sixth season in January 2022, and viewers will finally get to find out how Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's romantic relationship truly began, how she ended things with Andrea Denver, whether Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are really together, and why Kyle and Amanda almost didn't tie the knot.
Many fan favorites from Season 5 are returning (except for Hannah Berner), and the Season 6 trailer revealed that Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll will make notable cameos as they explore their relationships with Paige and Ciara Miller, respectively.
In addition to the returning Bravolebrities, Season 6 will feature three singletons (including one from Winter House) who are new to Summer House.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the cast — from the staple stars, to the new additions.
The 'Summer House' Season 6 cast includes eight returners and cameos from two 'Southern Charm' stars.
Following a difficult fifth season, where the cast members filmed for six weeks straight amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the Summer House cast is back to have a normal(ish) summer at a multi-million dollar Hamptons retreat.
Winter House veterans Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, and Ciara Miller are trading in their snowsuits for their bathing suits for Season 6.
Carl Radke and Danielle Olivera are back as well, and the latter star quit her corporate job ahead of filming.
As the trailer confirmed, Charleston residents Austen Kroll and Craig Conover will participate in Season 6 in some capacity. While the two have appeared on the program before, their roles will likely be expanded thanks to their romances with two of the Summer House cast members.
Craig and Paige are currently together, while Austen is exploring his connections with both Lindsay and Ciara on Season 6.
Who are the new 'Summer House' Season 6 cast members? Fans will recognize one from 'Winter House.'
Though the returning Summer House stars have plenty of drama together, there are three new roommates for Season 6.
Model Andrea Denver, who had a major role on Winter House, will be part of the show. He's set to get involved in a love triangle with Paige and Craig.
Mya Allen and Alex Wach, who have never appeared on either Summer House or Winter House, are rounding out the (biggest ever) cast.
Alex hails from Hong Kong, and he's a fitness instructor who may have his eyes on Lindsay. Mya, on the other hand, works as a restaurant consultant, and she has a cookie business side hustle.
The latter Season 6 addition broke up with her fiancé during quarantine, and she can be seen offering Amanda some advice about her own engagement in the trailer.
Summer House returns for a sixth season on January 17, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET.