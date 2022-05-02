Who Is Luke Gulbranson From 'Summer House' Dating?

Luke’s dating life was made out to be a true spectacle in Summer House Season 5. He spent time building connections with Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller at the same time. Not only did he get caught, but he also got called out for his behavior.

Rumors about a possible relationship between Luke and Mya Allen also made their rounds during that time. After Mya ended her engagement to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi, she quickly became a person of interest in the eyes of some of her co-stars.