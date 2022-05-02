Who Is Luke Gulbranson From 'Summer House' Dating?By Stephanie Harper
May. 2 2022, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
There have been six fun-loving seasons of Summer House on Bravo so far. The reality TV show follows the lives of some of the most elite New Yorkers and sheds light on some of the East Coast's most high-end and exclusive events.
We're not just talking about charity galas, dinners, and brunches. We're also talking about crazy parties and club nights! To top it all off, Summer House is also filled with unexpected romances. Luke Gulbranson is a Summer House cast member fans are curious to keep up with.
Who is Luke Gulbranson from ‘Summer House’ dating right now?
Luke’s dating life was made out to be a true spectacle in Summer House Season 5. He spent time building connections with Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller at the same time. Not only did he get caught, but he also got called out for his behavior.
Rumors about a possible relationship between Luke and Mya Allen also made their rounds during that time. After Mya ended her engagement to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi, she quickly became a person of interest in the eyes of some of her co-stars.
When Entertainment Tonight asked Luke if he was interested in Mya, he responded: “I will tell you that I would never close the door on something with Mya. Mya is an extremely intellectual, amazing person. I enjoy the time that I do get with her. She's a great person to talk to; she's extremely communicative, and she's beautiful, and just has a lot of cool things going for her."
He continued, "A little fun fact is, Mya said that she used to date a hockey player and I was like, 'OK, well, I played hockey...' So, yeah. I would never close the door on Mya. She's really a great person and I enjoy her."
Is it possible Luke Gulbranson might pursue something with Nicole Rosé?
There’s a chance Nicole Rosé might be joining the cast of Summer House. While speaking on the Unpopular Podcast (via Daily Mail), she talked about her friendships with several members of the Summer House cast and shared what it was like spending time with them at the Season 2 finale party.
She said, “I DJ'd on Summer House. I love those people, I'm genuinely in real life friends with Lindsay [Hubbard], Kyle [Cooke], and Carl [Radke]. Love them so much, nobody is more fun to go to a party with in the Hamptons than those three.”
On the other hand, Hannah announced her departure from the show after spending three years with the rest of the cast. Since she's no longer taking up one of the slots on the show, is it possible that Nicole will fill in for her? Hannah had a super unfortunate and messy feud with Luke going on for a while. Nicole, on the other hand, doesn’t have any drama with Luke as of now. If she joins the cast, anything could happen!
Part 1 of the Summer House reunion premieres May 9, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.