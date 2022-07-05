Rumor Has It That 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Has a New Beau

In an interview with Lauren Zima on Entertainment Tonight, when asked if she’d go back to Bachelor Nation, Tayshia responded, “I think I’m good, respectfully. Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good." Perhaps three seasons of dating publicly were enough for Tayshia, and now she’s ready to find a man on her own terms.

The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. EST on July 11 on ABC.