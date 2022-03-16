Wait, Is Jesse Palmer Returning to Host Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'?

After Clayton Echard strung both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia along to meet his family, only to initiate a group breakup in his final days as the lead of The Bachelor, we can't help but let out a sigh of relief that this dumpster fire is finally over.

Well, it's over for Clayton, but not for Gabby and Rachel; during the "After the Final Rose" special on March 15, 2022, ABC officially announced that the ICU nurse and pilot would be co-Bachelorettes in Season 19!