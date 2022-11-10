Here's the Rundown on the 'Winter House' Cast Ages for Season 2
There’s been an ongoing debate about Bravo reigning supreme in the reality TV space. Over the years, the network has kept the masses entertained with various Housewives franchises, wedding specials, and more for multiple Bravolebrities. And since Winter House is officially two seasons in, it’s safe to say the network has struck gold with the series.
Winter House, which serves as a crossover of Summer House and Southern Charm, houses a group of millennials — including some Bravolebrities from other shows. This group knows how to serve up the drama while showcasing interesting love triangles and friendships. So, what are the ages of the Winter House Season 2 cast? Here’s the scoop.
Kyle Cooke — Age: 40
First up, we have Kyle Cooke, who was born on Aug. 4, 1982. Known as the family man, Kyle is married to Amanda Batula. Kyle has a history of enjoying Stowe, Vermont's ski and slope scene and is prepared to share new experiences with his castmates.
Luke Gulbranson — Age: 38
Next up, we have Luke Gulbranson, born on Dec. 26, 1983. The Bravolebrity has been the talk of BravoCon, thanks to his growing connection with RHOP star Ashley Darby.
Although Luke has had a rather bumpy road with a few cast members, fans are hopeful that thing will change in his favor.
Jason Cameron — Age: 36
Aside from being a model, Jason Cameron — who was born Sept. 11, 1986 — also works in the non-profit space.
Austen Kroll — Age: 35
Born on June 16, 1987, Austen Kroll — who is known to be pretty popular with the ladies — was involved in a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller. Now, it appears that Austen and Olivia Flowers are an item.
Craig Conover — Age: 33
And of course, we have Craig Conover. Born on Feb. 9, 1989, the reality star is currently dating fellow co-star Paige DeSorbo. And while the pair have been joined at the hip for some time, Craig has questioned if he was actually ready to settle down.
Kory Keefer — Age: 32
Kory Keefer, who is known as one of the newest additions for Season 2, has his sights set on impressing all the women this season. While it's not clear if Kory had any luck in the romance department via the series, it's safe to say he will give it his best shot. Kory was reportedly born in 1990 and is said to be 32 years old.
Rachel Clark — Age: 31
Fans were first introduced to Rachel Clark via her talents as a florist. After Amanda and Kyle from Season 1 of Winter House had a flower emergency for their big day, Rachel came in major clutch. Although Rachel's exact birthday is unknown, GossipNextDoor shares that the beauty was reportedly born in 1991 and is likely 31 years old.
Amanda Batula — Age: 31
Folks who are familiar with Kyle are also knowledgeable about his wife, Amanda Batula. Amanda was born on July 24, 1991. Viewers saw the couple's wedding ceremony in Season 1, and since then, the pair have fallen even deep in love with one another.
Paige DeSorbo — Age: 30
Paige DeSorbo was born on Nov. 6, 1992. Fans of Winter House are likely aware that Paige is in a relationship with fellow co-star Craig Conover.
Jessica Stocker — Age: 25
Like Kory, Jessica Stocker is a newbie to the reality TV world. Jessica — who was reportedly born in 1997 and is 25 years old — works as a real estate agent, entrepreneur, and consultant. While she takes her career very seriously, she knows how to let loose. And unfortunately, her party-girl personality is said to rub a few castmates the wrong way.
Ciara Miller — Age: 25
Ciara Miller — who was born on Dec. 24, 1995 — is quite the looker. So, it comes as no surprise that many men had eyes for Ciara, including Austen Kroll.
While Ciara and Austen had their entanglement, it appears that the beauty is flying the single wave these days. However, we wouldn't be surprised if one of the gentlemen on Season 2 of Winter House tries to shoot their shot.
Catch new episodes of Winter House Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.