Be on the Lookout for Newcomer Kory Keefer During Season 2 of 'Winter House'
Ever since it first premiered in 2021, Winter House has proven itself to be the perfect cold-weather companion to the ever-popular Summer House series. The concept is simple: take a group of single 20 and 30-somethings and have them live in a snowy Vermont ski chalet together for a few weeks. What could go wrong? Well, let's just say the drama is hotter than any roaring fireplace, that's for sure.
One of the latest additions to the cast of Winter House has been Kory Keefer. He has a unique relationship with one of the show's other stars, but who exactly is he? Keep reading for what we know about Kory.
Who is Kory Keefer on 'Winter House'?
According to Bravo, Kory's ties to the Winter House world come in the form of Southern Charm-turned-Winter House star Craig Conover. Indeed, the two were apparently in the same college fraternity together, Kappa Sigma, at the College of Charleston.
Craig revealed in his book, Pillow Talk, that he and Kory were "inseparable" in college. He even went as far as saying that the duo "developed a bit of a reputation as the same guy, just in different bodies." Talk about real friendship!
Unfortunately, things fizzled out between Craig and Kory. When the latter attempted to get cast on Southern Charm, producers didn't see him as the right fit.
So, what did Kory do? Well, he started traveling, for one. The reality star traversed the globe and posted plenty about it on Instagram. On top of that, he also opened a gym in South Carolina and seems to really enjoy partying, if the pictures that he posts are indicative of anything.
Thankfully, circumstance brought Craig and Kory back together and their reunion came just ahead of Kory being cast as a member of the Winter House crew.
Kory is a self-described "adrenaline junkie" who has already risen to "house heartthrob" status. Talk about coming out the gate swinging!
In the Winter House Season 2 trailer, Kory can be seen saying that he is "pursuing all" of the single women in the house. This has already included newcomers Jessica and Rachel and Winter House mainstay Ciara Miller.
Be sure to check out Winter House, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.