Winter House Casey Craig Almost Quit 'Winter House' After Calling Sam Feher "Trash" (EXCLUSIVE) 'Winter House' newbie Casey Craig exclusively tells Distractify why she regrets calling Sam "trash" and where they stand now. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 14 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Casey, a cryptocurrency professional in New York City, NY, joined the Winter House cast ready to ski and kick back between her demanding day job. Luckily, she was familiar with at least one person in the friend group, Kory’s girlfriend and Summer House star, Samantha Feher. Unfortunately for Casey, her familiarity with Sam backfired when she repeated something she heard about her to the group. Casey exclusively told Distractify all about that comment and how it affected the rest of her stay at the house.

Casey Craig regrets calling Sam Feher “trash” on ‘Winter House.’

While Casey admits she has “no game” when it comes to finding her romantic conquests, the Connecticut native attempted to be a solid “wing woman” for her co-star, Jordan Emanuel. Jordan, who had been celibate for a little over a year when she joined Winter House, was single, more than ready to mingle, and had her sights set on Kory.

Kory, unfortunately, was already spoken for, though he played coy about how serious he and Sam’s relationship was. So, Casey had no problem throwing shade at Sam to Jordan to show her friend she had nothing to worry about. To hype Jordan up, Casey called Sam “trash” and a “basic b---h from New Jersey.”

In an exclusive interview with Distractify discussing Winter House Season 3, Casey admitted the comment was a “mean girl” moment that she had because she felt “insecure and vulnerable” at the time. Casey said that, while the fallout from her comment made her feel so “isolated” that she considered going home, she said the backlash was a great “lesson” in handling moments of insecurity.

“It was a really, really, really good lesson,” Casey tells us. “I think everybody can do that sometimes where they trash talk, but it's a fine line between saying something that’s just so mean. It was a really it was a really good lesson and reminder, even though, at the time, I was like, I almost left. I felt that bad. It was really bad.”

Where does Casey Craig stand with Sam Feher and Kory Keefer now?

Although Casey called Sam “trash” without meeting her, the former professional skier said she and Sam have met and hung out at Winter House and beyond. However, she’s unsure how Sam felt about seeing the episode or if she’s seen it.

“We've spent a lot of time [together] since she came to the house, and after filming, we were just hanging out in Vegas together,” Casey said, referencing their time at BravoCon in Vegas. “I haven't talked to her since the episode aired last week, but I can't imagine what it felt like for her to hear me say, call her that name.

Casey also said she believes she has no current beef with the couple.

“To my knowledge, I think we squashed the beef, but like, that's up to her,” she tells us. “I don't know if her feelings have changed.”

As of this writing, Sam hasn’t responded to Casey’s comment publicly, though she and Kory have gone public with their romance since filming wrapped, which Casey said may or may not have resulted from her comment about Sam. Kory also didn’t respond to his co-star calling his girlfriend “trash.” We’re not sure if that’s true, but we’ll be watching to see what else unfolds between the co-stars!